Nikki Cross sends cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW in-ring debut as Wyatt Sicks member

The WWE RAW season premiere is set to feature a major match in the saga of The Wyatt Sicks. Nikki Cross is set to make her return to the ring, and there's been major buzz surrounding her name since the announcement. The one behind Abby The Witch has offered a cryptic tease for next week.

The Twisted Sister has not wrestled since the RAW Battle Royal on November 6, 2023. Cross' last standard match came two weeks prior as she and Natalya were defeated by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on RAW. Before that, she had four straight Main Event wins over Indi Hartwell, Xia Li, Kayden Carter, and Kiana James.

The Wyatt Sicks and American Made will do battle next week in an eight-person Street Fight. WWE has not confirmed The Wyatt Sicks' odd man out, but Cross and Ivy Nile are set to be the female participants. The Scottish Superstar took to X today to share the faction's signature red circle emoji, perhaps to show that this is another full-circle moment. She included a distorted image.

Huskus The Pig Boy (aka Joe Gacy), Mercy The Buzzard (aka Dexter Lumis), and Ramblin' Rabbit (aka Erick Rowan) made their in-ring debuts together on August 5, defeating Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. Bo Dallas made his in-ring debut as Uncle Howdy on August 26, defeating Gable.

WWE RAW season premiere updated lineup

Next week's WWE RAW will air live from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The road to Bad Blood on October 5 is expected to heat up with this episode.

Next Monday's RAW will be the season premiere on the USA Network. Below is the updated lineup:

Eight-Person Street Fight: American Made vs. The Wyatt Sicks Braun Strowman vs. Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov to determine the next challenger to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker Women's Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

Pure Fusion Collective vs. Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and a partner is rumored for next week. Other superstars advertised include Gunther, Jey Uso, The Terror Twins, The Judgment Day, The Miz, and Drew McIntyre.

