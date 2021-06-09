Nikki Cross on what WWE Hall of Famer she studied while being off TV

Nikki Cross has been watching a lot of matches from WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat during her time away from WWE television.

When Nikki Cross returned to WWE RAW a few weeks ago in a Beat the Clock Challenge match against RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, it was noted that it was Cross' first match back on the WWE's flagship show since the night after this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Nikki Cross recently sat down with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy to talk about all things WWE. When Cross was asked what she's been doing while away from WWE television, she offered a great response.

"So the last few months I've been training in-ring as much as I can," Nikki Cross said. "I've been training four times a week, just doing everything I can to be the best competitor that I can be, working on different things and just introducing new moves to the move set. I've been studying as much tape as I can, watching a lot of matches. I've been watching a lot of Ricky Steamboat, a big favorite of mine."

Nikki Cross also noted that she'd watched some of her older matches as well to determine what she could change and improve upon ahead of her return to WWE RAW.

"Or even watching older matches of my own just to say, 'Okay, what can I do better? What can I maybe change, what I can improve on?' Or to be like, 'Let me keep that, that's a great little move that that takes people off your feet," Nikki Cross continued. "It's been such an amazing period of growth for me as a performer and as a competitor and as a person and just really just throwing myself in and being immersed in a wrestling ring again."

Nikki Cross is currently involved in a feud with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, where she pinned Ripley during a tag match last night on WWE RAW.

