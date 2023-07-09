"No Botox facelift, no fake b**bs" - WWE legend Madusa shares no-makeup photo after turning 60

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently posted a no-makeup picture of herself.

After competing in several promotions, including WCW, Madusa joined the Stamford-based company in 1993. She spent about two years as a regular competitor and held the Women's Championship thrice during her run. However, she was released in 1995. The former top star then returned to WCW, where she competed until her retirement in 2001.

The wrestling legend recently took to Twitter to post a no-makeup photo of herself after turning 60 earlier this year.

"60 and feeling absolutely beautiful. No filter, no makeup, no fillers, no Botox facelift, no fake b**bs, natural color…so goddamn proud. 🔥 It's OK to be natural. Feel your skin breathe, feel your body move. Let your hair down. Let life live for you. Be present. Peace love❤️ ✌️," she wrote in the caption.

Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks



It’s OK to be natural. Feel your skin breathe, feel your body move. Let your hair down. Let life live for you. Be present. Peace love … twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 60 and feeling absolutely beautiful. No filter, no make up, no fillers, no Botox facelift, no fake boobs, natural color…so goddamn proud.It’s OK to be natural. Feel your skin breathe, feel your body move. Let your hair down. Let life live for you. Be present. Peace love 60 and feeling absolutely beautiful. No filter, no make up, no fillers, no Botox facelift, no fake boobs, natural color…so goddamn proud. 🔥It’s OK to be natural. Feel your skin breathe, feel your body move. Let your hair down. Let life live for you. Be present. Peace love❤️… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JgNwAYmLjk

Madusa is open to returning to WWE for a retirement match. Check out the details here.

Ex-WWE star recently criticized female superstars for allegedly overdoing plastic surgeries

Former WWE Superstar Mike Maraldo (aka Ace Darling) recently addressed the issue of female superstars undergoing plastic surgeries during her appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast.

Maraldo claimed that some female stars look 20 years older than they are after overdoing plastic surgeries.

"Everyone of their gimmicks is either this. It's either they look like they're 19 years old and their gimmick is, 'This is my dream. I'm so happy to be here. Cheer for me,' right? And that's everyone that comes out, they're like, 'yay!' Or, 'I'm gonna get so much plastic surgery that I'm gonna look like I'm 20 years older than I really am. (...) [What's up with all the Botox, man? It doesn't look good.] I think it's more than Botox. I mean they had some women on Monday Night that there was nothing real in their body at all. It was like Dana Brooke and I don't wanna start calling people by name," he said.

Rhea Ripley is among 6 possible opponents for Madusa's potential retirement match. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes