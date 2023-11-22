"Not until you dethrone Roman [Reigns]", "Goat can do whatever" - WWE Universe is loving 6-time champion's current run

Roman Reigns has defeated any superstar who has tried to dethrone him and take his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, fans are loving a six-time champion's current run, which may lead to defeating The Bloodline leader sooner or later.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, things turned haywire when Drew McIntyre turned heel on Jey Uso and cost him the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The Scottish Warrior is a two-time WWE Champion, a one-time NXT Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the 38-year-old star explained his actions and stated that he had to humiliate the former Bloodline member because of what went down at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Drew McIntyre also noted that he had not joined Judgment Day, but he will be alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio for Survivor Series WarGames.

The wrestling world has been waiting for The Scottish Warrior's heel turn for a long time, and that finally came to life when he got his revenge at Main Event Jey.

After RAW, the former world champion took to Twitter and asked fans if they were entertained with his latest gimmick shift.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Some fans shared that Drew McIntyre should bring back his former theme song 'Broken Dreams' as it would be a perfect heel-turn combination.

Drew McIntyre sends a five-word message to Randy Orton ahead of his WWE return

The Scottish Warrior defeated Jey Uso to win the WarGames advantage for Survivor Series 2023. Following the match, the 38-year-old star unleashed an attack on the former Bloodline member alongside the Judgment Day members.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn joined the fray and cleared the ring as The American Nightmare announced Randy Orton would be the fifth member of his team for the upcoming premium live event.

The Viper and McIntyre were arch nemesis when they feuded for the WWE Championship after WrestleMania 36 in 2020. It was Orton who defeated The Scottish Warrior inside Hell in a Cell to win the world championship.

After Monday Night RAW, the 38-year-old star shared a message for a soon to be returning Randy Orton with an old photo featuring a face-off between the two men.

"Hello darkness, my old friend #SurvivorSeries," McIntyre wrote.

It will be exciting to watch Randy Orton finally return to the ring and take on McIntyre inside the WarGames steel cage at Survivor Series.

What do you think of Drew McIntyre's latest WWE run?