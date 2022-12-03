"Not everybody can do it" - Bloodline member heaps praise on popular AEW star following recent Twitter shout-out

WWE Superstar and The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa has responded to praise from AEW star Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks recently won the World Title Eliminator tournament in All Elite Wrestling to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. He will battle MJF at Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14th.

Starks recently sent out a tweet recently disclosing that he is a big fan of Sikoa in The Bloodline and referred to him as a beast.

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover show, Solo Sikoa responded to the kind words from Ricky Starks and praised the AEW star as well.

“That’s big, man. I didn’t know he said that. Shout out to Ricky Starks. I know who he is. I’m also a fan of his mic work, man. He knows how to use a microphone. He knows how to get down, you know. I think it’s cool. I think it just shows respect, man. At the end of the day, we both know, and everybody knows this."

He added:

"This is a hard business to do. Not everybody can do it. If it was easy, everybody would do it, but everybody doesn’t do it. I think when one worker shows love to another one, especially in a different company, I think that’s much respect. At least that’s what I think. That’s cool, man. Shout out to Ricky Starks.” [H/T:EWrestlingNews]

The Bloodline's Sami Zayn forces Solo Sikoa to break character at a WWE Live Event

The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus at WWE Survivor Series in the main event. Sami Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow and Jey Uso followed it up with a Frog Splash to pick up a pinfall victory for The Bloodline.

At a WWE Live Event the following day, the Honorary Uce introduced Sikoa before his match. Zayn called Solo his "dawg" during the introduction and Sikoa had a hard time keeping it together.

Sikoa debuted on the main roster at Clash at the Castle and helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Time will tell if Solo ever decides to go after the title for himself.

Do you believe Solo Sikoa is a future champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

