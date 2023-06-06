"Not interested," "I gotta get popcorn for this" - Major segment with The Bloodline announced for WWE SmackDown has fans divided

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was off the charts thanks to a big segment involving The Bloodline. Paul Heyman appeared on the latest edition of RAW to announce that Jey Uso will have to make an important choice on Friday night.

Roman Reigns celebrated his 1000 days as Universal Champion on last week’s episode of blue brand. Triple H awarded him with a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before The Usos interrupted the segment.

Loyalties were tested during the segment, and Solo Sikoa tricked his brothers by leaving Reigns for a moment before delivering a vicious Samoan Spike to Jimmy Uso. This effectively reduced the number of members in The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman appeared in a prerecorded message on RAW to address Jey Uso this week. He said that Jey would have to make an important choice regarding his future in The Bloodline on Friday night.

The Wiseman’s warning received a mixed response from fans on Twitter. While some said that they were excited about what would go down on SmackDown, others called him out for taking the spotlight off the stars on RAW.

It will be interesting to see whether Jey chooses his brother Jimmy, or his cousin Roman Reigns on Friday. The segment could also lead to a major match for The Tribal Chief at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The Bloodline's betrayal of Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown has got fans talking

It’s no secret that Roman Reigns is currently one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry and The Bloodline is WWE’s premier faction. Therefore, the company has worked hard to build storylines around the faction over the past couple of years.

Last week, Reigns and Solo Sikoa took down Jimmy Uso after he set some boundaries for The Tribal Chief. The segment was very well-received by fans, and it has been watched over 40 million times across social media.

This has been viewed more than 40M views across social media, making it the most-watched



That’s a huge number, keeping in mind that the segment did not take place at a major Premium Live Event. Fans can expect to see something even bigger on the upcoming episode of Friday night's show as Jey Uso has been an integral part of the faction since the start.

Reigns and his faction have been creating new records regularly, whether the fans like them or not. It shows that the company knows how to build some star power.

