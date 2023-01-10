"Nothing else to talk about" – Former WWE writer bashes the company for dragging out The Bloodline story (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company having no other prominent angles besides Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The Bloodline has been dominating WWE ever since Roman grabbed the Universal title back in 2020. He went on to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Since then, The Usos have also managed to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions and reign over the tag team division. The stable also added new members, such as Solo Sikoa and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, to its ranks.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE has dragged on with The Bloodline angle for far too long. He felt that fans were always going to go on about the faction because there was nothing else to talk about on both shows.

"We can sit here and talk about Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is over blah, blah, blah. How long have we been doing this Bloodline storyline now? I don't wanna hear it, bro. It's freaking old. It's worn out. They've done it to freaking death. That's all everybody talks about because there's nothing else to talk about. My God bro, how long has this been going on!" [From 9:37 - 10:12]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

The Bloodline invaded RAW this week

This week's episode of RAW was also marred by chaos, with the faction making their presence felt on the red brand.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa made their way to the arena after Kevin Owens had just defeated Baron Corbin in a one-on-one contest. They ganged up on the number-one contender and put a beating on him. Finally, KO grabbed a chair and managed to repel the faction, sending a clear message to Reigns ahead of their Royal Rumble encounter.

Solo Sikoa was again in action, later, going up against veteran Dolph Ziggler. The Show Off put on a brave fight but fell victim to the Samoan Spike.

Do you agree with Russo's opinion on The Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes