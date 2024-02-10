"Nothing will stop my climb" - WWE SmackDown star sends bold message following return

A WWE SmackDown star has made a bold claim ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The wrestling world is still buzzing about the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event that went down last night in Las Vegas. The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in the face after The American Nightmare chose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent and claimed that The Tribal Chief's family would be ashamed of him. Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley was not present at the press conference, but CM Punk made sure to shout out the Women's Royal Rumble winner after the event.

Last week on the blue brand, B-Fab made her return to WWE television to align with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The faction is known as "The Pride," and they are currently in a rivalry against The Final Testament (Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain).

B-Fab took to social media today to send a bold message following her return to WWE television. The former Hit Row member claimed that nothing was going to stop her climb on the blue brand moving forward.

"I WILL make my mark in the #WWE . I don’t care what blood, sweat or tears I have to go through. Nothing will stop my climb 🅱️💅🏽," she wrote.

Bobby Lashley sees a lot of potential for B-Fab on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley recently shared that he thinks B-Fab now has the opportunity to take her career to the next level.

The All Mighty was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump and was asked about B-Fab joining The Pride. Lashley noted that the SmackDown star has been training with Natalya and that the WWE office has high hopes for her.

“She’s been telling me all about it. We’ve been having these discussions for a long time. I always keep up with Natty’s school anyway, so I’ve been seeing her up there, putting in the work. Every time we have conversations in the evening, she’s like, ‘I’m going to class, I’ll call you back after class is over.’ I know she’s there, and I know, aside from our world, I think the office sees that also, and they have high hopes for her. So hopefully we can get her to where she needs or has the ability to be," Lashley said. [H/T: Fightful]

B-Fab has not competed in a match on television since she was an entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 33-year-old following her return on last week's SmackDown.

