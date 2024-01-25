"Now the fun part" - The Rock sends upbeat message following major career move

WWE recently announced a groundbreaking new deal with Netflix this week and also announced that The Rock will be taking on a new role in the promotion.

The company is firing on all cylinders as the wrestling world eagerly awaits Royal Rumble 2024 this Saturday night. Following this week's edition of RAW, the company made a major announcement for the future of the red brand.

Beginning in January 2025, RAW will move from the USA Network to Netflix. The streaming service and WWE have reached a 10-year agreement valued at over 5 billion dollars. It was also announced that The Rock was appointed to TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. The Great One also rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange yesterday alongside Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Triple H, and others.

The Brahma Bull took to social media today to send an upbeat message after taking on a larger role in the company. He thanked the New York Stock Exchange and said it was an honor to join the Board of Directors in TKO Group Holdings. The veteran added that it is time to get to work, as seen in his post below.

"Thank you @NYSE My honor to join the @TKOGrp Board of Directors, ring the iconic bell and open the market. Now the fun part, we get to work," he wrote.

Bill Apter reacts to The Rock's new role in WWE

The Rock has a passion for the wrestling business, and legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes the company made a great choice in adding him to the Board of Directors.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter said that The People's Champion has wrestling in his blood and will never be able to get it out of his system. Apter added that the company could not have made a better choice due to how much The Rock loves the business.

"The consumate wrestling fan besides being a being a consumate wrestler, because it is in his blood. He can never get it out of his system, he loves it. He is now gonna help bring this part of TKO group, WWE into even an higher and higher realm. He loves it, they couldn't have made a better choice," said Apter. [From 13:46 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The Rock appeared during the Day 1 edition of RAW and teased a showdown with Roman Reigns. Only time will tell if the rumored dream match between the two stars will ever come to fruition.

