"Often imitated. Never duplicated" - Returning superstar makes bold claim ahead of WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar has sent an interesting message ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

The road to Money in the Bank 2023 continues tonight on the red brand. Matt Riddle and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest are set to compete in a MITB qualifying match. Cody Rhodes will battle The Miz in a singles bout tonight. Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are also scheduled to take on Imperium's Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser tonight in Kansas.

Ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to deliver an interesting message. Charlotte returned to the company on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and confronted WWE Women's Champion Asuka. The Queen had been on hiatus since dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Rhea Ripley during Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Flair noted that she is often imitated but never duplicated in her post and included a photograph of her holding the RAW Women's Championship.

"Often imitated. Never duplicated…….. 👑," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair gives her opinion on WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio

Charlotte Flair recently praised The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and said that she was proud of him.

Last week on RAW, Cody Rhodes was a guest on Miz TV but was rudely interrupted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Dominik claimed that Cody was just like his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and cared more about wrestling than his family.

Dominik then slapped Cody in the face and retreated alongside Rhea Ripley. The American Nightmare then took out his frustrations on The Miz, leading to tonight's singles match between the two superstars.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Charlotte praised Dominik and is excited to see what the future holds for the 26-year-old superstar.

"Oh, he always had it. You just have to give someone time. Let them grow into and give them a chance. Like I'm so proud of him and I think he's absolutely killing it and I mean I can't wait to see where his future grows and it's just a matter of allowing someone to grow and he has and give him the space too like we just can't expect him to be Rey Mysterio in the first night." [From 9:23 - 9.:52]

Charlotte Flair is not the only superstar interested in Asuka's title, as Bianca Belair has made her dissatisfaction known with Flair being awarded a title shot. Only time will tell how long Asuka can hold onto the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.

