Omos officially confirms new name after quietly returning to WWE

WWE Superstar Omos recently confirmed his new name after returning to in-ring competition in the Stamford-based promotion. The 7'3" Giant has defeated two popular names since coming back to the company.

Ad

After more than a year-long hiatus, Omos quietly returned to WWE during the October 9, 2025, NXT live event in Columbus, Ohio. He defeated Lexis King at the show. The star then reigned supreme against Myles Borne the next day during an NXT house show in Detroit, Michigan. Later in the show, The Giant came face to face with Oba Femi, before laying the latter down with a Clothesline.

The Ruler and the former RAW Tag Team Champion then locked horns on the October 11, 2025, NXT live event in Cleveland, Ohio, which ended in a No Contest. It should be noted that despite a year-long hiatus from WWE, Omos continued competing in Pro Wrestling NOAH and AAA while being under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

The 7'3" Giant recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, in which he announced his new fragrance. In the title of the video, Omos officially confirmed his new name, 'THE GIANT CONNOISEUR.'

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"And so it begins! IBERE: The story of becoming. THE GIANT CONNOISEUR & ZAHAROFF!" Omos' YOUTube video's title.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Omos wants to help Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against The Vision in WWE

After the main event of this week's RAW, The Vision came out to obliterate CM Punk, who became the Number One Contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. However, before the show ended, Bron Breakker shocked the whole arena after turning on Rollins and hitting a vicious Spear. Bronson Reed also joined Breakker as he hit The Visionary with a Tsunami.

Ad

Following this betrayal, Becky Lynch took to X/Twitter to react to her husband's assault. This post caught Omos' attention, and he replied to The Man. The Giant wrote that he was available if Lynch and Rollins needed a helping hand.

"My services are available…" tweeted Omos.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Omos' WWE future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences