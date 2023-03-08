"On my birthday" - Logan Paul confirms which night he is facing Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul has announced which night of WWE WrestleMania 39 his match against Seth Rollins will go down.

The rivalry between Seth and Logan all started during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. The 27-year-old shockingly sent The Visionary over the top rope for the elimination and Seth hasn't been able to let it go.

After taking a couple of shots at Logan in the media, the popular YouTuber responded at WWE Elimination Chamber. Logan attacked Rollins at the premium live event and cost him an opportunity at the United States Championship. He got the better of Rollins again last night on RAW by knocking him out with a punch after accepting his challenge for WrestleMania.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, he said that the match will take place on his birthday, April 1st, during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

“It’s official. He’s been beefing with me. WrestleMania, April 1, in Los Angeles, on my birthday. Crazy, right?, said Logan Paul. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Logan Paul says it will be an honor to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul recently stated that he did not know who Seth Rollins was before he got into the professional wrestling business, but he is happy that he's facing him at WrestleMania.

During the latest edition of Impaulsive, Logan Paul admitted that he was unaware of who The Visionary was until recently, but is very aware of who he is now. Logan expressed that Seth is one of the top three talents in the business. He added that it is an honor to face him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

“I know who he is now. I will say this, he’s very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now. For that reason, it’d be an honor to take him on at WrestleMania. I’m really happy with this matchup," added Logan. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Xero News @NewsXero Logan Paul confirmed on Impaulsive, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul will go down on Night 1, April 1st, as it is his birthday. He says he got the confirmation. Logan Paul confirmed on Impaulsive, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul will go down on Night 1, April 1st, as it is his birthday. He says he got the confirmation.

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut last year during Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38 in a tag team with The Miz. It is remarkable how quickly he has been able to adapt to the wrestling business and become a viable WWE Superstar. Only time will tell if the odds are correct, and he hands Rollins a massive loss at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Logan will defeat Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes