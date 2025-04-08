One of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, & Seth Rollins is unlikely to win WrestleMania match, says WWE analyst, due to recent development

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are set to clash in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently explained why one of these three stars was unlikely to win the match. The feud started earlier this year at the Royal Rumble PLE after the three superstars were eliminated from the 30-man Battle Royal. While Reigns and Punk had a verbal altercation, Rollins took out the OTC, Stomping him twice. The Visionary also brawled with The Second City Saint at ringside.

After a few weeks of absence, Reigns returned on RAW to destroy Rollins and Punk during their Steel Cage Match. As the three will now fight in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows, Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, will surprisingly be in Punk's corner after The Best in The World cashed in the favor the WWE Hall of Famer owed him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, a fan recalled that Roberts had previously said on the same podcast that Reigns was unable to win against the new Bloodline without his Wiseman and scored a victory once Heyman returned at Survivor Series. He wondered if that meant Punk would win the Triple Threat because the 46-year-old would have the WWE Hall of Famer in his corner. The 41-year-old answered the fan's question, stating that by that logic, Reigns would most likely lose at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, he pointed out that Punk and Rollins had equal chances to win.

"No, Roman is poised to lose the big match by that logic. I didn't say whoever corner Paul Heyman is in, that's the person who's winning. I said Roman feels he needs Paul Heyman in his corner to win. So, Seth Rollins winning would be just as likely as CM Punk winning," he said. [1:19:25-1:19:44]

The WWE analyst predicts what can happen between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania

In the same episode of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts predicted what could happen between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman if the OTC emerged victorious at WrestleMania 41.

The 41-year-old analyst claimed The Wiseman would have to do a lot to get back in the good graces of his Tribal Chief if Reigns won the match without him.

"If Roman Reigns wins the match without Paul Heyman, then Paul Heyman's gonna have to do a lot to get back in the good graces of Roman Reigns," he said. [1:19:53-1:20:03]

While the OTC has a massive match ahead of him at WrestleMania, Roberts also suggested a third square-off between Reigns and Cody Rhodes could eventually happen later.

