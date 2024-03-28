One thing Seth Rollins changes more than his "stupid outfits," former WWE Champion fires shots

Seth Rollins burst into the sports entertainment business in late 2012, making a name for himself within the next two years as "The Architect" of The Shield in WWE. After disbanding the stable he claims to have created in 2014, Rollins embarked on a singles career that featured many gimmick changes.

Today, he is Seth "Freakin" Rollins, a self-proclaimed "Visionary" and the current World Heavyweight Champion of WWE RAW. His WrestleMania XL challenger, Drew McIntyre, recently took a shot at his character changes over the years.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling about the creative freedom today as opposed to when Vince McMahon ran things, McIntyre revealed that there is hope. However, in spite of this, he believes Seth Rollins is not someone who makes use of the opportunity to the fullest.

He took last week's promo segment as an example, in which Monday Night Rollins tried to get inside the Scotsman's head by saying that the latter is not someone he is very worried about heading into WrestleMania. The World Heavyweight Champion claimed that McIntyre is at the bottom of his list:

"But he's [Seth Rollins] a mind game player. He wants to play on my anger problem. My known angle problem, and I passed the test. I wanted to show I've changed, behaved like a champion. I'm not a hypocrite; he was trying to prove otherwise, and I passed the test. Evolved the character. And Seth Rollins, the same guy. He just switches character all the time. He changes his character more than he changes his stupid outfits. Drew, been the same guy for years ... Got my killer instincts, and evolved, can control my anger." [From 5:38 to 6:12]

This week, CM Punk joined the fray, revealing that he will be the special guest commentator for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What happened in the main event of WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins has also got himself involved in The Bloodline's business, as he will team up with Cody Rhodes to put them away once and for all on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the main event of WWE RAW, Jey Uso scored a pinfall victory over Shinsuke Nakamura while The Bloodline was in the building looking to take down Mr. Main Event. However, Rhodes and Rollins intervened. This led to The Scottish Psychopath assaulting the World Heavyweight Champion and taking him out.

Drew McIntyre has reiterated time and time again about how much he values the upcoming title shot. Both his WWE Championship wins and subsequent reigns were during the ThunderDome Era in 2020. He is looking to win the world title for the first time in front of a live crowd.

If you use any quotes, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Who needs the win at WrestleMania XL more? Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 0 votes View Discussion