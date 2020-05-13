Otis teases how he'll move forward as Mr. Money In The Bank

Otis teases focusing on singles competition as well, now that he is Mr. Money In The Bank

WWE SmackDown Superstar Otis is on cloud nine at the moment. Not only did he succeed in getting together with Mandy Rose at WrestleMania, but he now holds the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase as well. The Heavy Machinery member was a guest on the latest episode of WWE Backstage and talked whether he will start wrestling in singles competition, now that he holds the Money In The Bank contract.

Otis said that it is looking that way. It should be noted that Otis and Tucker have been a tag team for a long time, and the duo is possibly the most beloved tag team in WWE at the moment.

Regarding whether he’ll start wrestling in singles competition now after winning Money in the Bank, Otis says it’s looking that way. #WWEBackstage — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 13, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Otis will still cash in his contract for the Tag Team titles

Tucker has played a major role in Otis' quest to get together with Mandy. Soon after Mandy helped Otis defeat Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania, Tucker posted a tweet suggesting a faction name for the trio, which Mandy seemed to like.

Otis had previously stated that he wants to cash in the MITB briefcase for the Tag Team titles alongside his best friend. Now that Otis has hinted that he'll focus on singles competition as well, one wonders whether he will change his mind and cash in the briefcase for a World title somewhere down the line.