Paige teases one more match against released WWE Superstar

Paige has hinted at a possible match against former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood (FKA Emma)

The Anti-Diva made headlines after announcing that her time with World Wrestling Entertainment would end on July 7. She also shared that her departure from the promotion doesn't mean she won't compete inside the ring again.

During the Starrcast V event, the promotion in charge of Ric Flair's last match, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion posted photos of her and Dashwood.

She spoke about how Tenille was her first 'bestie' in their previous promotion and teased a possible match between the two.

"Reunited with my first bestie in WWE, one more match together for good luck? ❤@TenilleDashwood #WomensEvolution," Paige wrote in the caption.

The former Divas Champion suffered an injury in 2017 after receiving a kick to the back from Sasha Banks during a tag team match in a live event.

In 2018, she announced that she was forced to retire from the ring. She also had a short stint as a SmackDown General Manager and later managed the Kabuki Warriors.

Tenille Dashwood responds to former WWE Superstar Paige's tweet

Tenille was released from the company in 2017, alongside Darren Young and Summer Rae. She then wrestled at different promotions like Ring of Honor and is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

After the tweet from Paige, Dashwood replied and expressed her excitement at the possibility of the match.

"Pretty crazy after all these years. You know I’m down! ❤️ " she replied.

The former NXT Superstar then posted another photo of them and shared how it had been a while and that the meetup brought back many memories.

Now that the two stars have left WWE and The Anti-Diva is still eager to make a return to the ring, the possibility of a match between the two may not be far-fetched.

