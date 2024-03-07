Paul Heyman & 2 WWE legends are responsible for backstage culture not changing, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman is an influential figure backstage and has been for a while despite having direct clashes with other higher-ups, including Vince McMahon. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Heyman and two other legends are responsible for the backstage culture not changing.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was primarily talking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone about Bron Breakker - stating his opinion that he doesn't like the fact that WWE has ignored Breakker's connection to the Steiner family.

They also discussed the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, with Dr. Chris Featherstone stating that they aren't poorly treated under Triple H's tenure as head of creative. Vince Russo said that WWE has a culture of testing superstars and that it isn't exclusively a Vince McMahon thing.

The former WWE head writer said that figures like Paul Heyman, Michael PS Hayes, and Bruce Prichard are the reason why the backstage culture hasn't changed:

"I just think. It's the old testing. I'm going to have to see that disappear to believe it. Until I see it disappear, that's the business, man. You still got Bruce [Prichard], [Michael] Hayes, and [Paul] Heyman, when you still got guys like that there, that's the mentality." [From 05:20 to 05:48]

Russo once again asked why WWE hasn't given Bron Breakker the Steiner surname:

"I like the guy [Bron Breakker], but can you give me a defense for not going with the Steiner name? Could you give me a reason to support that?" [From 05:55 to 06:11]

What is the reported reason why Paul Heyman is getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024?

Speaking of the Wiseman, Paul Heyman was announced as the first inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. He could potentially be the headlining act, as it is usually commonplace to announce the headlining inductee first and the others later.

Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman had previously declined to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"He's been offered the Hall of Fame before and turned it down with the idea that he's still active; he didn't think he should be in the Hall of Fame until his career's over," said Meltzer. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Meltzer added that Philadelphia, the host city of WrestleMania 40, is also the home to ECW - a brand that Heyman led and ran for several years, which is likely the biggest factor in the decision to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

