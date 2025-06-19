Paul Heyman addresses rumours of Seth Rollins and his faction adding two new members

Paul Heyman has addressed the rumors of Seth Rollins and his faction adding two new members. NXT's Ricky Saints and Ethan Page are reportedly being considered to join forces with The Visionary & Co.
Heyman and Rollins aligned at WrestleMania 41 after the Hall of Famer betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the main event of Night One in the Triple Threat Match. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were next in line to join Rollins' group.
On Instagram, Heyman quickly shut down the rumors of Starks and Page joining Rollins' faction in the future.
"Since it's not #AprilFoolsDay. I guess it's #ClickbaitThursday," wrote Heyman.
Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story in the tweet below:
Seth Rollins not worried about a potential Paul Heyman betrayal.
Seth Rollins has claimed that he wasn't concerned about Paul Heyman potentially betraying him, claiming that they had a "business relationship."
Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the former World Heavyweight Champion also took digs at Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He suggested that the OTC wasn't around enough, taking shots at his absence from WWE TV, and added that Punk wasn't "reliable" enough. Rollins said:
"This is a business relationship, and that's the thing—the beauty of it, and I don't want to get too deep into it, but you've got the two greatest minds in the history of our industry coming together to create and push forward for the future of our industry. Roman Reigns ain't around enough. CM Punk's not reliable enough."
With Heyman by his side, Rollins made history by winning his second Money in the Bank contract this year. He now has the opportunity to regain the World Heavyweight Championship or to potentially win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the future.
This past Monday, Rollins confronted Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare saved Jey Uso from The Visionary and his faction.