Paul Heyman addresses rumours of Seth Rollins and his faction adding two new members

Paul Heyman has addressed the rumors of Seth Rollins and his faction adding two new members. NXT's Ricky Saints and Ethan Page are reportedly being considered to join forces with The Visionary & Co.

Heyman and Rollins aligned at WrestleMania 41 after the Hall of Famer betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the main event of Night One in the Triple Threat Match. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were next in line to join Rollins' group.

On Instagram, Heyman quickly shut down the rumors of Starks and Page joining Rollins' faction in the future.

"Since it's not #AprilFoolsDay. I guess it's #ClickbaitThursday," wrote Heyman.

Seth Rollins not worried about a potential Paul Heyman betrayal.

Seth Rollins has claimed that he wasn't concerned about Paul Heyman potentially betraying him, claiming that they had a "business relationship."

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the former World Heavyweight Champion also took digs at Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He suggested that the OTC wasn't around enough, taking shots at his absence from WWE TV, and added that Punk wasn't "reliable" enough. Rollins said:

"This is a business relationship, and that's the thing—the beauty of it, and I don't want to get too deep into it, but you've got the two greatest minds in the history of our industry coming together to create and push forward for the future of our industry. Roman Reigns ain't around enough. CM Punk's not reliable enough."

With Heyman by his side, Rollins made history by winning his second Money in the Bank contract this year. He now has the opportunity to regain the World Heavyweight Championship or to potentially win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the future.

This past Monday, Rollins confronted Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare saved Jey Uso from The Visionary and his faction.

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More