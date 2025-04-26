"This is a business relationship" - Seth Rollins reveals why he isn't worried about Paul Heyman's betrayal

WWE fans witnessed Paul Heyman turning his back on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Recently, the former Universal Champion disclosed why he felt secure in his alliance with The Wiseman.
During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins stated that his alliance with the 59-year-old WWE legend was a business relationship and a powerful combination of two brilliant minds focused on the industry's future.
The Visionary pointed out his consistent presence and dependability, contrasting them with Roman Reigns and CM Punk.
"This is a business relationship, and that's the thing—the beauty of it, and I don't want to get too deep into it, but you've got the two greatest minds in the history of our industry coming together to create and push forward for the future of our industry. Roman Reigns ain't around enough. CM Punk's not reliable enough," he said.
Seth Rollins affirmed his intelligence surpassed both The Voice of The Voiceless and the OTC, leading him to have no concerns about Paul Heyman's betrayal or chaos within their dialed-in arrangement.
"I am both of those things, and Paul Heyman is dedicated to this industry. He will always do what is best for business, and so will I. And so I think that is a nice arrangement, and I'm smarter than those two, Punk and Roman. So, I'm not worried about any betrayals or any chaos like that. We [me and Heyman] have got this [alliance] thing dialed in," he added. [From 12:17 to 12:55]
Check out the entire episode below:
Seth Rollins made a huge claim about his partnership with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman
In the same interview, The Architect further opened up about his alliance with the legendary manager. The former World Heavyweight Champion made a bold claim about his partnership with Paul Heyman.
Seth Rollins claimed that his alliance with the WWE Hall of Famer was ''waiting to happen!''
"I mean, it made perfect sense to me, and it was a partnership waiting to happen."
Bron Breakker joined forces with The Revolutionary and The Wiseman on RAW after WrestleMania. The former Intercontinental Champion laid waste to Punk and Reigns before the Monday night show went off the air.
The WWE Universe will have to wait and see how the intriguing trio of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker functions in the coming weeks.
