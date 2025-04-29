Paul Heyman admits 27-year-old star is a "key part" of his plan on RAW

Paul Heyman confronted Sami Zayn backstage following the opening segment of RAW and made an offer too good to refuse. However, during that segment, he also admitted how important a certain 27-year-old star was to his plan.

In the opening segment of RAW, Seth Rollins quickly understood that Sami Zayn, who confronted him, wasn't aligned with his vision. To Rollins, Zayn was either in his way or he was with them. Knowing how Sami felt, Rollins didn't assert any force but told him that he could pull strings to get Sami on SmackDown.

In their backstage segment in the locker room, Paul Heyman told Sami Zayn that Bron Breakker wanted to face him. He also admitted that the 27-year-old Breakker was a "key part" of his plan on RAW.

Not only this, but Heyman even told Sami Zayn that if he moved over to SmackDown, he would automatically become the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This meant that he would be first in line for a WWE Title shot right after Backlash 2025 when John Cena faces Randy Orton. This offer certainly led to some contemplation from Sami Zayn.

It seems like Rollins & Co. are trying to do a "favor" for Sami Zayn.

