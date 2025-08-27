  • home icon
Paul Heyman calls out WWE after RAW; demands immediate action

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 27, 2025 09:50 GMT
Paul Heyman is a WWE legend [Image credits: WWE's and Triple H's Instagram handles]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to call out the Triple H-led promotion after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Oracle is part of Seth Rollins' faction.

On this week's red show, Paul Heyman was ringside to support his fellow Vision member, Bron Breakker, who faced LA Knight in the main event. Both stars obliterated each other inside the squared circle, but the match ultimately ended in Breakker's favor, thanks to an interference from Seth Rollins.

Following the show, World Wrestling Entertainment's official X/Twitter handle uploaded the clip of The Visionary's interference. In the post's caption, the company asked whether Rollins was concerned about his upcoming Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Title defense against Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris.

This caption did not sit well with Paul Heyman, and the legend replied to the Stamford-based promotion's post, demanding an immediate change to it. The Oracle wanted the company to write "#FearTheSpear," which was related to Bron Breakker's vicious Spear to The Megastar.

"Sigh. @WWE has the most biased caption in the history of biased captions here. The true caption for this clip should be ... #FearTheSpear @bronbreakkerwwe @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @netflix #TheVision," he wrote.
Paul Heyman was full of praise for Bron Breakker's potential in WWE

During a recent edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman said that he was mentoring Bron Breakker in The Vision because he believed the former Intercontinental Champion was the future of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Oracle added that he felt Breakker would main event multiple WrestleManias in the future.

"The words are there, but it's all about what are we selling? What's the emotion involved? So that's what I'm there to teach the young talent, and whether you know—I mean, Bron Breakker and I are on camera together because I was working so closely with him behind the scenes, because I truly believe that's the future of our company. That's a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer multiple times in the future," Heyman said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Paul Heyman and The Vision's future.

