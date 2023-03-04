Paul Heyman claims 38-year-old WWE SmackDown star is the "most endearing character" presented in decades

The Bloodline's storyline has been a huge hit with the WWE Universe and Paul Heyman is the mastermind of the group. The Wiseman recently praised a SmackDown star for his ability to connect with fans and claimed he's one of the most endearing superstars of all time.

The former Honorary Uce hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair instead of his old friend, Kevin Owens, at Royal Rumble 2023. Reigns went on to defeat Zayn at Elimination Chamber and is now set to headline WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman admitted that he had no idea Sami was going to become a massive part of The Bloodline's story.

“I didn’t imagine Sami Zayn becoming a massive part of this when Sami Zayn was becoming a massive part of. To his enormous credit, Sami Zayn seized the moment. We’d give him crumbs of a segment and he would just turn it into a moment that he had to connect with the audience with what I think has ended up becoming the most endearing character that we’ve presented in decades, if not ever," said Paul Heyman. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Paul Heyman on Sami Zayn's connection with the WWE Universe

The Wiseman of The Bloodline continued to praise WWE Superstar Sami Zayn despite the former Intercontinental Champion recently turning his back on The Bloodline.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman noted that Zayn is a great talker but that is not his best strength. Paul complimented Sami's ability to endear himself to the audience and get the WWE Universe invested in his character.

"As great of a talker as Sami Zayn is, and he is a magnificent talker, I think Sami resonates with the audience, just because Roman Reigns will turn to him and lean in on him about something, and Sami gets that hush puppy face, and that sad look on his face, and the camera zooms in on the sad look on Sami's face, and everybody feels for him. He just endears himself to the audience. They absolutely fall in love with him and his plight and his pursuit of acceptance, which I think is a big part of this is that everyone can relate to the pursuit of acceptance, and that was the tale of Sami Zayn," added Paul Heyman. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns will now turn their attention to Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare are set to have a face-to-face tonight on WWE SmackDown, while Sami Zayn is scheduled to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

