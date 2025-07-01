Paul Heyman confirms new WWE name; sends warning

Paul Heyman sent a warning and confirmed his new nickname following this week's edition of WWE RAW. Last night's episode of the red brand was the first show following Night of Champions 2025 and aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Hall of Famer is aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on RAW. During last night's show, Rollins confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and warned that he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him at any moment. CM Punk interrupted and brawled with Rollins before The Visionary escaped through the crowd.

Heyman took to social media today and suggested that any conspiracy theories fans had heard about his faction were probably true. The legend also confirmed the "Oracle" nickname that was given to him recently on RAW.

You can check out the post here:

"If you have a conspiracy theory about #MrMITB @WWERollins and his #Oracle (Your #Wiseman), it's probably a correct assessment of the situation!" wrote Heyman.

Seth Rollins debuted a gold and black Money in the Bank briefcase during last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Architect attempted to cash in during the main event of Night of Champions this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, but John Cena prevented it. Cena will be defending the title against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

Wrestling insider claims WWE NXT star could be the next Paul Heyman Guy

WrestleVotes recently stated that Ricky Saints could be the next star to join Paul Heyman's faction on WWE television.

Saints spent several years performing as Ricky Starks in All Elite Wrestling before joining the promotion earlier this year.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider noted that the former North American Champion had a ton of potential, and a partnership with Paul Heyman could take him to the next level.

"I just feel that he's [Ricky Saints] such an exceptional talent, but he hasn't caught fire yet. So, if they wanna look at him to go in there [Heyman's group] (...) I think that's where he would catch on fire," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see what Paul Heyman and his faction have planned in the weeks ahead on RAW.

