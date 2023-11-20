Paul Heyman deliberately teased the arrival of 3-time World Heavyweight Champion on SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe is under the impression that Paul Heyman seemingly teased the blockbuster return of a three-time World Heavyweight Champion during the latest episode of SmackDown.

That name in question is none other than his former client, CM Punk. With Survivor Series: WarGames taking place from his hometown of Chicago on November 25th, fans worldwide are buzzing over the possibility of him showing up at the marquee event.

Despite being heavily linked with the upcoming show, WWE has reportedly squashed speculation about the two sides having any talks. Yet, the company has made apparent not-so-subtle references about The Second City Saint, which is keeping fans waiting with bated breath. Last night on SmackDown was no different, as Paul Heyman cut a scathing promo, gloating about Solo Sikoa's dominating win over John Cena at Crown Jewel.

The Wiseman also assured everyone that The Cenation Leader will never appear in a WWE ring again. However, Paul Heyman added that if John Cena somehow makes a miracle and comes back, he'll have to face Solo Sikoa again. During the promo, Heyman said something interesting, "No one stays gone forever."

His comments sparked speculation among fans. Many believe that The Bloodline member deliberately hinted at CM Punk's arrival.

Will Paul Heyman leave Roman Reigns for Solo Sikoa?

Ever since Roman Reigns brought Solo Sikoa to The Bloodline, fans have been pondering whether The Enforcer will be his successor.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Paul Heyman finally addressed whether he'd turn on The Head of the Table for Solo Sikoa:

"I like Solo. But that would have to be something different."

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since successfully defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. Amid his absence, Sikoa and Jimmy have continued their feud with The Megastar.

The latter defeated Jimmy Uso on SmackDown last night, following which The Enforcer launched a post-match attack on Knight. Luckily for him, Cody Rhodes returned to fend off The Bloodline, seemingly inserting himself into the feud.

It will be interesting to see if LA Knight will return the favor and join his team for the WarGames match next week.

