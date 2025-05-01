  • home icon
  • Paul Heyman disagrees with a major WWE statement; sends a message directed at Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 01, 2025 14:08 GMT
Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Paul Heyman recently disagreed with WWE's official Instagram handle and one of its recent posts. The Hall of Famer also sent a message directed at Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

At WrestleMania 41, Heyman joined forces with Rollins after betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The following night on RAW, he recruited Breakker to his group, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion ambushed Punk and Reigns on his orders.

On Instagram, Paul Heyman disagreed with the caption used by WWE's official social media team. He added that Sami Zayn's rejection of Rollins' offer to join his group wasn't the main talking point of the segment.

"I will respectfully disagree with the caption used to describe this clip by @WWE's esteemed social media team. The big story here is not @samizayn making his decision. The big story (actually, stories, plural) is (1) @WWERollins sees the future with more clarity than anyone since Nostradamus; and (2) @BronBreakkerWWE's walk down the aisle with the #GOAT in his ear, ensuring the vision for the future of our great industry!" Paul Heyman wrote.
You can check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram comment below.

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with how Sami Zayn rejected Seth Rollins' offer to join him and Paul Heyman

Vince Russo called out Sami Zayn for the way he rejected Seth Rollins' offer. He pointed out that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion shouldn't have worn street clothes during the segment, as it made no sense.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the following about the segment:

"No, bro. He knows he's going to say no. So, he should be prepared to wrestle him [Bron Breakker]. You've got to write it around that. The fact that I'm going to say no, but I'm going to go out there in my street clothes to try to fool Seth Rollins? None of it makes any sense."
Zayn was eventually destroyed by Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after rejecting their offer.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

Email: [email protected]
