Paul Heyman disagrees with a major WWE statement; sends a message directed at Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Paul Heyman recently disagreed with WWE's official Instagram handle and one of its recent posts. The Hall of Famer also sent a message directed at Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.
At WrestleMania 41, Heyman joined forces with Rollins after betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The following night on RAW, he recruited Breakker to his group, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion ambushed Punk and Reigns on his orders.
On Instagram, Paul Heyman disagreed with the caption used by WWE's official social media team. He added that Sami Zayn's rejection of Rollins' offer to join his group wasn't the main talking point of the segment.
"I will respectfully disagree with the caption used to describe this clip by @WWE's esteemed social media team. The big story here is not @samizayn making his decision. The big story (actually, stories, plural) is (1) @WWERollins sees the future with more clarity than anyone since Nostradamus; and (2) @BronBreakkerWWE's walk down the aisle with the #GOAT in his ear, ensuring the vision for the future of our great industry!" Paul Heyman wrote.
You can check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram comment below.
Vince Russo wasn't pleased with how Sami Zayn rejected Seth Rollins' offer to join him and Paul Heyman
Vince Russo called out Sami Zayn for the way he rejected Seth Rollins' offer. He pointed out that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion shouldn't have worn street clothes during the segment, as it made no sense.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the following about the segment:
"No, bro. He knows he's going to say no. So, he should be prepared to wrestle him [Bron Breakker]. You've got to write it around that. The fact that I'm going to say no, but I'm going to go out there in my street clothes to try to fool Seth Rollins? None of it makes any sense."
Zayn was eventually destroyed by Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after rejecting their offer.