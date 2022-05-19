Paul Heyman expects title change to happen imminently in WWE (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman is confident that The Bloodline’s title dominance will continue on the next episode of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This Friday, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will unify the tag titles if they beat RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro on SmackDown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam, Heyman made it clear that he has faith in The Usos ahead of the high-profile encounter.

“We control all the Championships,” Heyman said. “And we will control the RAW Tag Team Championships once RK-Bro stop skirting the issue and actually step into the ring with The Usos in a unification match.” [8:44-8:57]

In the video above, Heyman also gives an interesting answer when asked about The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns in WWE one day.

Paul Heyman highlights The Usos’ only dilemma before facing RK-Bro

Jimmy and Jey Uso joined forces with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month. The six-man contest was originally supposed to be a tag title unification match before WWE’s plans changed.

Asked about The Usos’ feeling ahead of Friday's showdown, Paul Heyman amusingly said the two men only have one question on their mind:

“To decide which shoulder to place which title on.” [9:12-9:16]

Regarding Reigns’ next opponent, Heyman also said in the interview that McIntyre is a “very capable” challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He expects the two men to face off in a singles match in the near future.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature the superstars of Smackdown in action at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and you can win your way in with 104.9 'the X' at this link:

https://www.thexrockford.com/win-wwe-tickets/

For tickets to all WWE live events, go to wwe.com/Events.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will win the unification match? RK-Bro The Usos 10 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry