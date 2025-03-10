Paul Heyman makes bold claim ahead of potential Roman Reigns return on RAW

Paul Heyman made an interesting claim ahead of Roman Reigns' potential return tonight on WWE RAW. The Head of the Table has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment television since Royal Rumble 2025.

The Wiseman interacted with a wrestling fan ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand in Madison Square Garden. The fan claimed that Heyman was the best talker in the business, and the Hall of Famer reacted to the comment.

Heyman agreed with the fan's comment and claimed he had reached GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status.

"Good morning @westernrebel, I concur with your assessment. All false humility aside, #GOAT status achieved, mastered and perfected," he wrote.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were both eliminated by CM Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Visionary snapped following the elimination and took out his frustration on his former Shield stablemate.

Rollins delivered a Stomp to Reigns, which sent his head slamming into the steel steps. Heyman then had to escort The Tribal Chief backstage following the attack, and the 39-year-old has not returned to WWE television since.

Former WWE star reveals how Paul Heyman helped his career

Wrestling veteran Ken Anderson recently shared how Paul Heyman helped him in the wrestling business.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Mr. Anderson discussed when Heyman asked him to cut off the ring announcer during his time in Ohio Valley Wrestling and do his own introduction. Anderson added that he followed Heyman's instructions, and it got him over with wrestling fans.

"When I was at OVW, I had this moment where Paul Heyman was writing OVW television. He just said, 'Hey, go out. Cut the ring announcer off tonight, cuss him out and then do your own introduction. You know, make it big!' So I did that, and I hit the last name twice and everybody was like keep doing that." [From 4:35 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Paul Heyman recruited CM Punk to help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline defeat Solo Sikoa's faction and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

The Second City Saint agreed to help Reigns in exchange for a favor, which still has not been revealed. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appear tonight on WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York.

