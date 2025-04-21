Paul Heyman makes bold claim about Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW after WrestleMania

Paul Heyman made a bold claim about Seth Rollins ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be the first show following WrestleMania 41 and will air live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heyman shockingly betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 this past Saturday. The Wiseman hit Reigns and Punk with low blows, and Seth Rollins capitalized to pick up the victory.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Heyman took to his Instagram story to make a bold claim about The Visionary. He stated that Rollins was the key to the company's success moving forward, and you can check out his message in the image below.

"The winner of the main event of WrestleMania (and the key to the future of WWE) Seth Freakin' Rollins!" he wrote.

Heyman sent an interesting message about Rollins ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Paul Heyman's Instagram story]

Seth Rollins refused to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last year. CM Punk accepted the offer in exchange for a favor from Heyman. The Hall of Famer accompanied Punk to the ring for the Triple Threat match but ultimately decided to betray The Second City Saint at WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter reacts to Paul Heyman's actions at WWE WrestleMania 41

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Paul Heyman's betrayal of Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania.

Apter claimed that the swerve at The Show of Shows was one of the best angles he had ever seen and suggested that nobody saw it coming. He noted that the victory also gave Seth Rollins new life as a character.

"One of the best swerves I've ever seen. Who saw that coming? Perfectly executed by CM Punk by Paul Heyman. Brilliant. Great finish. This match gives Seth Rollins a whole new life."

Heyman helped take Roman Reigns' character to another level while serving as The Wiseman for The Bloodline. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the partnership between the 59-year-old and Seth Rollins following WrestleMania 41.

