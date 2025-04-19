  • home icon
Paul Heyman makes a statement on Roman Reigns after getting attacked by him

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 19, 2025 05:30 GMT
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman (Image via WWE.com)
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman (Image via WWE.com)

Paul Heyman has made a statement on his association with Roman Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer has been caught in the middle of The OTC's feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Heyman will be in Punk's corner for their Triple Threat match tomorrow night. Reigns feels betrayed as a result, and he even put his hands on The Wiseman on Monday Night RAW. Despite that, he is seemingly loyal to his Tribal Chief.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Paul Heyman revealed where he stands heading into WrestleMania 41. He continues to sit on the fence, stating he is loyal to both Roman Reigns and CM Punk:

"I will always be loyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I will always be loyal to my best friend in the world, CM Punk. And I will never, ever be disloyal to either," said Paul Heyman.
It remains to be seen what happens with Heyman on Night One of WrestleMania 41. There has been speculation that The Wiseman will join forces with Seth Rollins, which would mean he will betray both Reigns and Punk. That would be quite the ending to this feud.

