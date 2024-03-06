Paul Heyman reacts to "girlfriend" potentially inducting him into WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania weekend. The company made the announcement ahead of last night's edition of RAW.

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton and The Wiseman of The Bloodline have had a humorous relationship over the years. Roman Reigns once hilariously referred to Braxton as Heyman's girlfriend during an episode of SmackDown last year.

Many fans have wondered who will induct Heyman into the Hall of Fame, and some have suggested CM Punk. However, Braxton threw her name out there today on social media, and The Wiseman reacted on his Instagram story. The veteran noted that Braxton inducting him would get fans talking, as seen in the image below.

"Well, THAT would get people talking!" he wrote.

Heyman responds to Braxton on Instagram.

WWE legend on what was missing from the altercation between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on RAW

Cody Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in the main event of last week's edition of the red brand. After the match, Paul Heyman came down to the ring with three henchmen to try to convince Rhodes to withdraw his challenge to The Rock.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on the segment and claimed something was missing. He said he wanted to see more intensity from Cody Rhodes during the altercation with Paul Heyman on last week's episode of RAW.

"I wanted Cody Rhodes to step right towards Heyman and put the edge of that chair right up against Heyman's head. Like the barrel of a gun to the side of somebody's head, right up against Heyman's temple. And say, 'With all due respect Mr. Heyman, and as my father as my witness, who had a lot of respect for you because you did so much for him. If you move a muscle, I will crack this chair right over your head. I will split your skull open, and then I'll really give you something to call Roman (Reigns) and The Rock about'. That is fear. Send a message of fear for the first time. I didn't get that fear last night, I wish I would have", he said. [From 00:39 - 01:48]

You can check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:

Paul Heyman is one of the best talkers the professional wrestling industry has ever seen. Only time will tell who inducts him into the WWE Hall of Fame next month.

