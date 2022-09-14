Paul Heyman reacts to Solo Sikoa's NXT North American Championship win; sends a message to Sami Zayn

Paul Heyman has reacted to Solo Sikoa's NXT North American title win over Carmelo Hayes.

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, the newest Bloodline member took on Carmela Hayes in a singles match with the latter's North American Championship on the line. The match ended with Sikoa hitting a Flying Solo on Hayes for the big win.

Paul Heyman took to Twitter soon after and reacted to the victory. In his tweet, The Wiseman put The Bloodline over big time by calling it the most dominant faction in pro wrestling history. He also sent a message to Sami Zayn and dubbed him an "honorary Uce."

"The #Bloodline = the most dominant faction in sports entertainment / pro wrestling history! NEW @WWENXT North American Champion @WWESoloSikoa @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos and yes, a shoutout to honorary Uce @SamiZayn @WWE @USA_Network," wrote Heyman.

Paul Heyman has worked incredibly hard over the past two years to put over The Bloodline

Since Paul Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns in 2020, he has done everything he can to turn The Bloodline into the most dominant faction in WWE history.

Heyman has tremendous mic skills and uses it to its full potential whenever he gets an opportunity to put The Bloodline over.

Fans who keep up with Heyman's Instagram know he regularly shares posts in which he heaps massive praise on The Bloodline. Now that Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are all carrying titles, Heyman is likely on cloud nine, knowing full well that he's managing the strongest faction in WWE today.

As for Solo Sikoa, he recently joined The Bloodline after aiding Roman Reigns in defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He interfered in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between the two behemoths, which led to Reigns picking up a big victory over The Scottish Warrior.

Now that Heyman has commented on Solo Sikoa's victory, it would be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief says about it.

What was your immediate reaction to Solo Sikoa's victory over Carmelo Hayes? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy