Paul Heyman responds to praise from surprising former WWE personality

Paul Heyman has responded to some recently received praise from a former WWE personality.

Heyman is currently serving as the special counsel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. He will likely be ringside for The Tribal Chief's upcoming title defense against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam.

He previously served as an 'advocate' for The Beast but is now focused on helping Roman conquer his rival in a Last Man Standing match at the premium live event on July 30. The Wise Man recently told Reigns that he will need to become a savage to slay The Beast one final time.

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez spoke highly of Paul in a Tweet responding to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. The former claimed it would be a success if he ever reached close to Paul's level in the wrestling business.

"Yeah man @HeymanHustle set the bar way high. If I could ever come even close to his level I'd say it was a success," Rodriguez wrote.

Heyman then responded with some kind words toward the former WWE manager. He claimed to be a "huge admirer" of Rodriguez's work and looked forward to the latter's future contributions to the business.

"I appreciate @RRWWE's kind words and remain a huge admirer of his work and the contributions he is bound to offer the industry in the future."

Rodriguez served as former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer from 2010 to 2013. He has since returned to the independent wrestling circuit and tried out for a role on the Spanish commentary team during the tapings for All Elite Wrestling last year.

Ricardo Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to Paul Heyman

Upon receiving Heyman's message, Ricardo thanked the veteran personality for his kind words:

Ricardo recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for an interview and discussed why he wouldn't be able to manage Brock Lesnar like Paul Heyman. You can check out his full comments and the interview here.

