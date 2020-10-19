Paul Heyman reveals which brand "won" the WWE Draft this year

The WWE Draft in 2020 is in the books and the eyes of many, it was arguably one of the most underwhelming drafts since the re-introduction of the brand split in 2016.

It started on Smackdown on October 9th and ended on RAW three days later on October 12th. The number of brand changes was far and few in between, but to nobody's surprise, it was the WWE Champion and Universal Champion that were drafted first. Roman Reigns was chosen to remain on SmackDown while Drew McIntyre remained on RAW.

When speaking to TV Insider, Paul Heyman was asked about how Friday Night SmackDown fared in the WWE Draft. Paul Heyman felt that Roman Reigns was the greatest draft pick in the WWE Draft history and that SmackDown "won" the draft:

I think Friday Night SmackDown got the better of the draft. Perhaps the best of the draft was right off the top when SmackDown’s first pick was Roman Reigns. The fact that this network can keep Roman Reigns as their premiere star on Friday nights on network is the determining factor: SmackDown won the draft this year and perhaps scored the greatest draft pick in the history of the WWE Draft.

Is Paul Heyman right about SmackDown winning the WWE Draft?

You can read Sportskeeda's rankings of the WWE Draft Night 1 here 2 here. We often judge who won the WWE Draft by the names of the stars who moved to a certain brand.

This time around, there's no denying that SmackDown had some more star-studded picks, with Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio perhaps being among the biggest.

The Friend Bray Wyatt moving to RAW along with Alexa Bliss was a big draft pick as well and RAW had some solid choices as well. Ultimately, star power on the roster isn't everything. While it may attract viewers, it can't guarantee quality content.

With that said, SmackDown's programming pre-WWE Draft has largely been the better show among the two.