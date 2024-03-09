Paul Heyman reveals the one thing WWE cannot turn him into following Hall of Fame announcement

This week was understandably an emotional one for Paul Heyman, as it was made official that he is joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in April, at Philadelphia, no less, a place he has immense history with. Ahead of a sold-out SmackDown show in Dallas, Texas, The Wiseman is prepping.

Tonight's show will feature The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, under the same roof. This marks the first time since the press event in Las Vegas on February 8th. Considering Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's appearance on RAW, it wouldn't be a shocker if Jey Uso were to show up as well.

Paul Heyman took to Instagram earlier today, sharing a picture of himself looking disheveled, and went on to disclose the reason for it:

"You can put me in the @wwe @WWEHOF, but you'll never make me a morning person!"

Check out Heyman's Instagram story below:

Paul Heyman's Instagram story

Last week, The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL, before having to acknowledge Roman Reigns as his "Tribal Chief", a move that the live crowd was quick to point out was of The Great One's own doing. Nevertheless, he retorted with a milestone-for-WWE revelation earlier today and a "f**k off" to the crybabies.

Will WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi return to SmackDown?

The Road to WrestleMania XL could have a surprise in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The legend hinted at a return a few days ago, with the intent to intercede in the rivalry between his twins, The Usos!

Jimmy cost Jey his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther a few weeks ago. Their issues escalated in the main event of RAW this past Monday night when Jimmy once again played a role, with Jey having to endure another important loss, this time at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

The flagship show's latest episode was also notable for Rhodes and Rollins giving a response to The Rock's challenge. The American Nightmare all but confirmed that they are game for the proposed tag team main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The Visionary also disclosed that he is now medically cleared from the injury he had sustained. Perhaps the creative team has saved it for tonight's show. Or better yet, there is a curveball on the other side.

