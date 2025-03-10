Paul Heyman seemingly teases an unexpected Roman Reigns match ahead of WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have disappeared from WWE television since February 1, 2025. The events that transpired at the Royal Rumble have everything to do with it.

Ad

WWE has sown the seeds for a CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns program, but then Seth Rollins got caught in between. However, The Architect used the opportunity to hurt Reigns to the point that he injured The Tribal Chief at the 'Rumble after Punk eliminated both him and Reigns.

Taking to his Instagram story, The Wiseman reacted to X/Twitter user @WesternRebel's post about WWE 2K25, seemingly teasing an unexpected bout for The OTC. The user praised Heyman's ability to sell a match, even if it was in the form of a video game. This time, a singles contest between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Paul just had two words to the rest of the world:

Ad

Trending

"TRENDING WORLDWIDE..."

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Was this The Wiseman's tease for an inevitable return? [Image credit: Screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story]

For the first time in years, The Tribal Chief is not the focal point heading into WrestleMania, but perhaps that will change after tonight.

Ad

Did Paul Heyman tease Roman Reigns' return ahead of WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are scheduled to compete in a Steel Cage Match on RAW. And Reigns showing up is a legitimate possibility, but what if the rumored Triple Threat turns into a singles bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All come April?

The Best in the World is a Paul Heyman guy, and more importantly, Seth Rollins made things personal with The Tribal Chief. His issues run deep with both Punk and Reigns, but his disdain for The Second City Saint is likely superior to that of his former stablemate. The Architect noted this while conversing with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, claiming that he loves Roman Reigns.

Ad

"I love Roman Reigns. Let's get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. So this is what you're talking about stories - Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012," he said. "Now, Roman's a different guy, he's living in his own space, he's got this kind of narcissistic complex, this god complex going on, and I got a lot of ill will towards him because we haven't seen eye to eye for some time. But it's also rooted in love. Thin line between love and hate. I want the best for him."

Ad

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins claimed his rivalry with CM Punk will end tonight on RAW at The Garden. Could the Tribal Chief stop him in his tracks to set up a showdown at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback