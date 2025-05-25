Paul Heyman sends four-word message following recent alliance

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 25, 2025 23:18 GMT
Heyman shared an interesting message today on social media. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Heyman shared an interesting message today on social media. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Paul Heyman shared a four-word message today on social media after a WWE star aligned with him at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn and CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bronson Reed interfered in the match and tackled Punk through the barricade. Heyman took to his Instagram story to react to Reed joining his faction and made a bold claim, as seen in the image below.

"The landscape has changed," he wrote.
Heyman sends a message following Bronson Reed&#039;s return at SNME. [Image credit: Paul Heyman&#039;s Instagram story]
Heyman sends a message following Bronson Reed's return at SNME. [Image credit: Paul Heyman's Instagram story]

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

also-read-trending Trending

Reed suffered a major injury while attempting a Tsunami Splash during the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024. He missed several months of action due to the injury before his return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The 36-year-old also connected with a Tsunami Splash on CM Punk last night after slamming him through the barricade.

Former WWE writer suggests Paul Heyman will leave his faction later this year

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently predicted that Paul Heyman would exit his faction within six months.

Paul Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match. Bron Breakker aligned with the Hall of Famer and Rollins on the episode of WWE RAW following The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania 41, Russo claimed that Heyman would not be sticking around in the new faction for long. The veteran suggested that the 59-year-old would wind up working alongside Brock Lesnar again by the end of the year.

"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months." [From 1:05:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare returned at Saturday Night's Main Event and will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank 2025 next month.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications