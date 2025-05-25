Paul Heyman sends four-word message following recent alliance

Paul Heyman shared a four-word message today on social media after a WWE star aligned with him at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn and CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bronson Reed interfered in the match and tackled Punk through the barricade. Heyman took to his Instagram story to react to Reed joining his faction and made a bold claim, as seen in the image below.

"The landscape has changed," he wrote.

Heyman sends a message following Bronson Reed's return at SNME. [Image credit: Paul Heyman's Instagram story]

Reed suffered a major injury while attempting a Tsunami Splash during the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024. He missed several months of action due to the injury before his return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The 36-year-old also connected with a Tsunami Splash on CM Punk last night after slamming him through the barricade.

Former WWE writer suggests Paul Heyman will leave his faction later this year

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently predicted that Paul Heyman would exit his faction within six months.

Paul Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match. Bron Breakker aligned with the Hall of Famer and Rollins on the episode of WWE RAW following The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania 41, Russo claimed that Heyman would not be sticking around in the new faction for long. The veteran suggested that the 59-year-old would wind up working alongside Brock Lesnar again by the end of the year.

"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months." [From 1:05:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare returned at Saturday Night's Main Event and will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank 2025 next month.

