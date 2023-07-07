Paul Heyman sends a message ahead of Roman Reigns' trial on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a message ahead of WWE SmackDown that will feature Roman Reigns being put on a trial by The Usos.

The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa were again on the losing end of their match at Money in the Bank as Jey Uso pinned Reigns to secure the bragging rights in The Bloodline Civil War. Jey also became the first man to pin the megastar in over three and a half years, sending the latter to spiral further down.

However, that was not the end of Roman Reigns' problems as The Usos later announced that they'll be hosting a Tribal Court segment which will see their cousin put on trial. Paul Heyman, who will likely accompany the Tribal Chief, hyped-up the segment ahead of the blue brand:

TONIGHT on @FOXtv and broadcast all over the world, LIVE from the world's most famous sold out arena, #MadisonSquareGarden @TheGarden, it's Tribal Court: The Trial of Roman Reigns!- Heyman posted

WWE veteran believes Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline should be nominated for Emmy

The Bloodline storyline has been one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling since its inception. The saga started with Reigns trying to get Jey Uso to fall in line, and a match between the two looks like the likely end.

With the story still going strong even after over three years, WWE veteran Michael Cole believes everyone involved should be nominated for Emmy Awards:

“When you have a story like The Bloodline. Which for three years, and I’ve said this on a number of occasions, should be nominated for an emmy award. Roman Reigns should be your best actor. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, all these guys should be nominated."

Michael Cole believes The Bloodline should win an ESPY or an Emmy for their "cinema" worthy match at Money in the Bank this year.



Agree with Cole’s take or… Michael Cole believes The Bloodline should win an ESPY or an Emmy for their “cinema” worthy match at Money in the Bank this year.Agree with Cole’s take or… https://t.co/yoDyquQaS3

The next chapter of the story will unfold on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. With Jey Uso reportedly being the next opponent for the Tribal Chief, one can expect the groundwork for the same to be laid tonight.

