Paul Heyman sends warning following RAW attack

Paul Heyman sent a warning following a brutal attack on WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on the red brand.

Sami Zayn was scheduled to battle Bron Breakker last night on RAW but was brutally attacked by Karrion Kross ahead of the match. Kross hit Zayn with a pipe several times, but the former Intercontinental Champion was adamant that he was okay to battle Breakker following the attack.

Breakker then quickly defeated Zayn and leveled him with a thunderous Spear during the match. Heyman took to his Instagram story following RAW to boast about Breakker's victory and claimed that the former champion was a menace.

"I told you, Bron Breakker is a F'n menace!" wrote Heyman.

Heyman boasts about Breakker's win on RAW. [Image credit: Paul Heyman on Instagram]

It was announced following Zayn's loss to Breakker that the former Intercontinental Champion would be out indefinitely. Zayn defeated Karrion Kross in a singles match last month at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Bill Apter pitches WWE SmackDown star for Paul Heyman's faction

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched SmackDown star JC Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb, to join Paul Heyman's faction on WWE RAW.

JC Mateo is currently aligned with Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga (Hikuleo) on the blue brand. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter suggested that Mateo would be a good fit in Heyman's group. He noted that Mateo was not Samoan and didn't fit as a member of Sikoa's faction.

''I'd like to see him as the next Paul Heyman guy. I think he would fit in physically, perfectly with Heyman and his guys, I really do, that's what I'd like to see. As for him as the non-Samoan Samoan, he's okay but he's getting beaten up a lot now too after the second or third time I saw him in the ring, he's getting killed a bit so it takes that heat off him," Apter said.

It will be fascinating to see if WWE decides to add any more members to Heyman's powerful group on RAW in the months ahead.

