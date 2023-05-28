Paul Heyman shares cryptic update following WWE Night of Champions betrayal

Roman Reigns suffered his first premium live event loss in WWE since Royal Rumble 2022 at Night of Champions on Saturday night. His arch-rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens pinned Solo Sikoa immediately following The Bloodline's implosion.

When The Usos interfered and accidentally knocked out Solo with a double superkick, The Head of the Table got in the ring and shoved the twins. Jimmy finally snapped, hitting a superkick on Reigns as well, before yelling to Jey, "I'm doing what you should've done a long time ago!"

After spending years on the winning side of the spectrum, Roman Reigns and The Wiseman found themselves on the other side. Paul Heyman has now dropped a tweet, calling back to Reigns shoving Jey Uso prior to Jimmy's betrayal:

"Inside The Bloodline!" Heyman wrote.

WWE has a few ways to go after the events that transpired in Saudi Arabia, with a recent report stating that Reigns and Solo will once again likely team up, this time to take on The Usos, at Money in the Bank next month in the United Kingdom.

This would free up The Tribal Chief for a title defense at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns has not defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since retaining it at WrestleMania 39.

Who is next in line to face the undisputed top guy of WWE?

After teasing a rematch between the two, Cody Rhodes moved on to a blood feud with Brock Lesnar. Many folks within the WWE Universe believe that The American Nightmare should end Roman Reigns' title reign eventually. There is even word on the rumor mill of their sequel being discussed for WrestleMania 40.

In the meantime, however, who will step up to face The Tribal Chief?

Who should get an opportunity to face Roman Reigns next? Leave your picks and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

