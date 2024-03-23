Paul Heyman shares "exclusive" spoiler for WrestleMania 40 main event

Paul Heyman has made a bold claim ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will have a face-to-face interaction tonight on the blue brand's episode, ahead of their main event match at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year but has a chance to get retribution on The Tribal Chief. He won the Men's Royal Rumble for the second year in a row and selected The Head of the Table as his opponent at The Show of Shows during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event last month in Las Vegas.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Heyman took to social media to offer a 'spoiler' for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 40. He shared an image of a Roman Reigns action figure giving a Cody Rhodes action figure a Spear and claimed that will be the final moments of the match this year.

"EXCLUSIVE! Special Preview of the Main Event of the Biggest @WWE #WrestleMania of All Time! AND STILL …," wrote Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns shares his opinion of Paul Heyman ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns shared his honest thoughts on Paul Heyman and praised The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said that Paul Heyman deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. He added that he has the utmost respect for Heyman and that whoever inducts him during the ceremony next month needs to be authentic and tell their story with the utmost truth. Heyman has been around the pro wrestling business for decades now and there is bound to be a lot of facts and history that can be said about The Wiseman. Reigns also mentioned that the future Hall of Famer is an incredible and unbelievable human being and no one deserves this accolade more than him.

"I think whoever does it [Hall of Fame induction], they just need to be authentic. They just need to tell their story about Paul [Heyman]. There's going to be a lot of facts and a lot of history that you can lay down with The Wise Man... So I think whoever does it just needs to be themselves and tell the truth because Paul is an incredible man and he's an unbelievable man. And what he's done in this business. And I also think what he's done in his personal life. I know well because I work with him and I'm good friends with him. I just have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him", said Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' sister has disclosed that her brother can't finish his story until he wins the big one. It will be interesting to see who wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match during Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who will you be rooting for at WrestleMania? Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes 0 votes View Discussion