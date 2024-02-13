Paul Heyman singles out AEW personality in response to being called 'mischievous' ahead of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman sent a message before this week's episode of WWE RAW.

A well-known Twitter throwback account recently posted a promo segment from WCW in 1989, showcasing Paul Heyman and Jim Ross. Heyman humorously imitates Ross' speaking style in the clip. The post playfully accuses The Wiseman of being mischievous.

Responding to being called 'mischievous,' the former ECW figure questioned why the accusation was directed at him instead of labeling Jim Ross as a provocateur.

"Why oh why oh why oh why am I being labeled mischievous instead of being labeled a provocateur? @WWE #WCW #ThePhone #PaulEDangerously #BestMulletEver," Heyman wrote.

While Paul Heyman serves a vital role in WWE's day-to-day programming as the Wiseman to Roman Reigns, Ross, on the other hand, is presently working with AEW as its lead commentator.

Former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff had high praise for Jim Ross

Eric Bischoff recently shared his insights on how he would utilize Jim Ross in the current era.

In an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he would position the AEW personality as the Hulk Hogan of commentators. He emphasized the need to treat Ross's valuable talent as a special attraction, utilizing him strategically.

"I would make Jim Ross the Hulk Hogan of announcers for my company. Make him an attraction. Keep him special. Build up his legacy. Showcase him. Make him the John Madden, if you will, of professional wrestling, because that's who he is. You don't even need to make him that, it's to take advantage of the fact that he is and promote and build it and use him in the right spots much like they used Undertaker towards the end of his career,” Bischoff said.

The legendary commentator is presently recuperating from cancer surgery on his right hip.

