Paul Heyman touts history with NFL legend ahead of the Super Bowl

Paul Heyman boasted about his history with an NFL legend ahead of the Super Bowl LIX today. Heyman currently serves as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns on WWE television.

Ahead of the 59th edition of the Super Bowl being held this time between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles today, Heyman took to X (fkaTwitter) to tout his history with NFL legend Lawrence Taylor.

He shared a vintage news article featuring images of himself, Jim Ross, and the New York Giants star. You can check out the Hall of Famer's message in his tweet below.

"I was influencing Super Bowl Champions in front of the cameras and behind the scenes before a lot of you were even born," Heyman wrote.

Roman Reigns competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend and Paul Heyman accompanied him to the ring. Seth Rollins and The Tribal Chief both tried to eliminate each other, and CM Punk capitalized on the situation, eliminating both stars together. Right after he too was sent over the top rope by Logan Paul.

Seth Rollins unleashed a heinous attack on The Head of the Table following the elimination and hit Reigns with two Curb Stomps. One on the floor and another on top of the steel steps. Heyman had to escort a seemingly disoriented Reigns backstage following the assault.

Paul Heyman welcomes megastar to WWE following Royal Rumble appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman sent a message to influencer IShowSpeed following the latter's Royal Rumble appearance.

Akira Tozawa was supposed to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble this past Saturday but was taken out by Carmelo Hayes during his entrance. Triple H then told IShowSpeed to enter the match and he was hit with a Spear by Bron Breakker after getting into the ring. Breakker then threw IShowSpeed out for the elimination.

Paul Heyman took to social media earlier this week to send a message to IShowSpeed following Royal Rumble 2025. The legend welcomed the influencer to the company and shared footage of him getting hit with a Spear by the Intercontinental Champion.

".@ishowspeedsui Welcome to the business, kid! SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR!" he wrote.

Roman Reigns is rumored for a potentially massive Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor for agreeing to team up with the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024.

