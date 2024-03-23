Paul Heyman could turn former AEW champion heel for the first time in 8 years in WWE, according to wrestling veteran

Soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman has helped shape the careers of many bigwigs in WWE.

Bully Ray seems to think that The Wiseman could be the one to turn former AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes into a heel. The 38-year-old superstar last played heel before parting ways with WWE in 2016. Almost eight years later, The American Nightmare is seen as the biggest babyface in the entire WWE roster today.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to earn a rematch against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two men will slug it out for the gold on Night Two of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia next month.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray asserted that Cody Rhodes had suppressed tons of emotions inside and that only Paul Heyman could bring out his true self:

"Cody is torn on the inside, Cody is torn from leading a very difficult life of having to live in the shadow of Dusty and everything that has gone on. Cody at his core is a heel. There is so much suppressed animosity, hatred, torment that lies in Cody. I’m not a hundred percent positive Cody could get it out himself. That would take an absolute sith to get it out of him. And there’s only one there, and that's Paul Heyman. Heyman could help Cody find himself. Heyman could get that heel out of Cody," Ray said.

Will Cody Rhodes turn heel in WWE?

Speaking on a recent episode of Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan entertained the idea of Cody Rhodes embracing a full-blown heel turn after finishing his story.

"He has used Dusty's trials and tribulations trying to grab the brass ring, that he's doing this for his father, and it really got the fans behind him. And that's why when he actually turns heel after he wins the belt, he'll have nothing but white heat," said Sullivan.

As intriguing as the proposition might be, only time will tell whether Cody Rhodes turns heel or not. Just weeks ahead of his blockbuster WrestleMania XL clash with The Tribal Chief, the two superstars will come face-to-face on WWE SmackDown tonight.

