Paul Heyman did not want ex-WCW star in WWE, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman and Vince Russo were two of the most influential behind-the-scenes names in the wrestling business in the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to Russo, Heyman's alleged backstage politics contributed to Mike Sanders' lack of WWE success.

Sanders held the Cruiserweight Championship during his three-year run in WCW. The former wrestler joined WWE when Vince McMahon purchased WCW in 2001. However, the company let him go in 2002 after a short developmental stint.

Russo worked with Sanders when he wrote for TNA and WCW. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and wrestler EC3, he accused former creative team member Heyman of holding Sanders back in WWE.

"Paul Heyman knew he was young, knew he was good, and did everything he could to keep this dude from getting hired," Russo said. "Bro, I would have loved to see on the mic in that ring freaking EC3 and Mike Sanders, bro. That would have been freaking incredible. Mike's promo skills and EC3, and just the confidence and the cockiness these two guys had, and they could go." [3:12 – 3:47]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why Bully Ray should not critique other companies while working for WWE.

Vince Russo thinks Mike Sanders could have been a star

After leaving WWE, Mike Sanders wrestled for TNA before appearing in Vince Russo's Ring of Glory promotion in 2005. He retired from in-ring competition aged 36 and became a comedian.

Russo believes the former WCW star is one of many wrestlers who should have received more opportunities:

"Everybody talks about the same thing but, man, there were just so many freaking guys that just never, ever got that opportunity that could have been absolute superstars in the business." [3:50 – 4:03]

Russo also shared his opinion on why AEW wrestlers might take notice of WWE's inconsistent booking of Alexa Bliss and Gunther.

