Paul Heyman takes a shot at former UFC Heavyweight Champion by involving both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman has sent out a warning to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier after the latter's response to Roman Reigns. Taking to Twitter, Heyman took multiple digs at DC and also involved his former client Brock Lesnar in the conversation.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Roman Reigns called out DC and said that overcoming Cormier would be easy work for The Tribal Chief if the two ever crossed paths.

That announce table got him acting soft. https://t.co/4QqHi0RRWw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 2, 2021

In response to the callout, Cormier claimed that he was ready to "dance" with The Big Dog but accidentally tagged the wrong Roman Reigns handle on Twitter.

Heyman responded to DC by taking a huge shot at him, claiming that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion would be lucky to make it as an enhancement talent in WWE.

Paul Heyman also reminded Cormier of his interaction with another former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar, in the UFC.

Lesnar's former WWE manager added that DC's biggest moment in the Octagon was being shoved by The Beast Incarnate when the two crossed paths after Cormier won the UFC Heavyweight Title from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

Here's Paul Heyman's tweet:

LMAO!@dc_mma tagged an imposter @WWERomanReigns account, hoping the #UniversalChampion doesn't see this nonsense.



Fight ROMAN REIGNS? #DC would be lucky to be in @WWE as enhancement talent!



His biggest moment in @UFC was getting shoved across the Octagon by @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/wW0ypa31Ec — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2021

Paul Heyman will accompany Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since aligning himself with Paul Heyman in WWE. The duo have not only been the hottest act on SmackDown but have also sent shockwaves across the whole of WWE.

At WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against Edge and Daniel Bryan. The reigning champion is expected to be accompanied to the ring by Paul Heyman, who is expected to do his best to ensure Reigns walks out of 'Mania 37 with his Universal Championship belt.

The Tribal Chief was originally scheduled to put his Universal Championship on the line against Edge in a singles match. However, Bryan was added to the title picture in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37.

On Night 2 of The Grandest Stage of Them All, Reigns will once again look to emerge victorious in the main event of WWE's biggest pay-per-view.