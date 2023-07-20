"Pay the guy" - Veteran urges WWE to offer top star more money to prevent possible departure

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently urged WWE to offer Drew McIntyre a better contract to convince him to stay.

The Scottish Warrior initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2007. He spent about seven years as a regular competitor before getting released from his contract in 2014. Three years later, the 38-year-old returned. He has since become a top superstar, winning the WWE Championship twice.

McIntyre's current contract reportedly ends in early 2024. According to recent reports, The Scotsman and WWE are yet to agree on a new deal.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan urged the Stamford-based company to pay McIntyre what he wants to renew his contract.

"Bro, they have the money, just give it to him, you know. So, he looks like a star, acts like a star, comes off like a star, good looking, gives great matches, cuts good promos, has been in the system for a long time. You can use him to draw, you know, the UK and the surrounding areas. He has so many pluses, you know. And he held the title for a while and did not do a bad job. He was always into putting in the work and he did it in a very hard time during the pandemic. Yeah, pay the guy, you got the cheese," he said. [From 01:03 - 01:35]

Will Drew McIntyre face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam?

After several months of absence, Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank to confront the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The Scottish Warrior later teamed up with Matt Riddle to defeat Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on Monday Night RAW.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to have another confrontation with Gunther next week on the red brand. The two superstars would reportedly clash for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam next month.

