Penta placed in potentially worrying match before WWE RAW

Penta has been a hit in WWE. Since his debut on Netflix earlier in January, the promotion's done its best to capitalize on his in-ring ability and infectious charisma.

The 39-year-old superstar picked up back-to-back wins in his first few weeks, besting Chad Gable and Pete Dunne. Despite failing to win, Penta lasted an incredible 42:05 from the #3 slot in the Royal Rumble. He picked up another win that Monday over Ludwig Kaiser. With all this success, why wasn't Penta on RAW this week?

It turns out that Penta was successful again this week. He just wasn't on RAW. He took on Grayson Waller, a man who is challenging for the NXT Championship on February 15th.

The question is...why? Penta's been a highlight on RAW ever since he debuted. Putting him on WWE Main Event is a strange decision, to say the least. It's doubly strange to have Grayson Waller, who, again, is challenging for a title this weekend, lose a match tonight.

Possible reasoning WWE kept Penta out of the RAW ring this week

Despite it being on Main Event, WWE did share the post-match celebration Penta had with San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle. Those worried about the promotion's latest masked sensation being abandoned can calm down.

The decision to keep Penta off RAW tonight could have been made for a litany of reasons. It's possible the company didn't have room on the show for him but wanted to use him on Main Event to keep his name moving around on social media. They could also be selling the effects of the beatdown he received on last week's episode. Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser both battered him after his win over the latter.

Despite his match taking place on Main Event, Penta did show up on RAW tonight...sort of. A vignette aired with the star warning Kaiser and Dunne that he's coming for revenge.

