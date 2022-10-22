WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently disclosed that he wanted to have a match against The Rock.

After a legendary run in WCW, during which he won three world titles, DDP joined Vince McMahon's promotion in 2001. However, his run ended in only about a year. The 66-year-old announced his retirement from the in-ring competition in June 2002. Although he reportedly received an offer from the company to work as a color commentator following his retirement, DDP turned it down.

DDP shared the ring with several legends, including Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. However, he never squared off against The Rock.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, DDP, who dubbed himself "The People's Champion" in WCW, disclosed that he wanted a match against WWE's People's Champion when he joined the Stamford-based company:

"I wouldn't change a thing, not even the way I came into WWE. Wasn't my favorite. ... But, you know, coming in there and not getting what I wanted; People's Champion versus People's Champion, you know, it's why I've been so successful following that, you know? The biggest lesson I've learned is you can't be afraid to walk away from the table when you know you've got something," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

DDP says a 44-year-old star is a future Hall of Famer. Check out his comments here.

DDP is a fan of WWE's current creative direction

Over the past few months, the Stamford-based company has seen several changes following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Since Triple H took over the creative process, he has brought back several released superstars, including Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman.

Speaking on his podcast, DDP stated that the storylines have also improved under the new regime.

"The storylines in WWE have gotten better and better,” DDP said. “I like a lot of the things that they’re doing right now. You know, some of the things I don’t understand, but there’s some good things too," he said on DDP Snake Pit. [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

DDP recently offered advice to Triple H in regards to an always controversial creative decision. Check out his comments here.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes