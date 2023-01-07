[PHOTO] 50-year old WWE legend shares throwback picture with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in wrestling right now. 50-year old WWE legend The Great Khali shared a throwback picture with the Tribal Chief.

The former World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to share the picture.

The Great Khali is the biggest star of Indian origin to be a part of the Stamford-based promotion. His last match came in 2018 when he was part of the Greatest Royal Rumble at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

The 7-foot monster entered the 45th spot but lasted less than a minute before being eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. Prior to that, he played a crucial role at Battleground 2017 when he assisted Jinder Mahal against Randy Orton.

In 2021, The Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The only time he faced Roman Reigns in a match was on RAW in 2013. The Shield defeated Justin Gabriel, The Great Khali, and Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona).

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon

Roman Reigns has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last two years, becoming the most recognizable star in wrestling. In a recent interview, Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of the Bloodline leader transitioning into the next phase of his career:

"Roman has been on top, and even before he was on top he was being positioned aggressively to be on top, for such a long time that if I'm Roman and I know my bank account's good, my investment portfolio's good, and I'm still young enough and healthy enough, especially given his circumstances, I wanna get out while the getting's good, brother, and step into the next phase of my life." [12:14 – 12:49]

The Head of the Table has been the Universal Champion for over two years, making this one of the lenghtiest title reigns in recent memory. It will be interesting to see who takes the titles off him and where he goes from there.

Poll : 0 votes