[Photo] CM Punk plays a prank on Bayley while being trapped at WWE HQ

CM Punk returned to WWE last November and since then he has competed in a few live events before he got injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. While Punk has been absent from in-ring competition, he occasionally works on the pre-show panel at premium live events.

The former AEW star was part of the Backlash France pre-show alongside Big E, and Jackie Redmond this past weekend at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Following the show, CM Punk took to his Instagram and revealed that he got stuck inside the bathroom while changing. By the time he came out everybody already left the building and he was trapped in the HQ. Punk also stated that he missed his flight and was unable to watch the premium live event.

Despite being trapped at the WWE HQ, Punk didn't hesitate to take shots at Drew McIntyre. The Straight Edge Superstar roamed around the building while giving his fans an update on Instagram. The Chicago native also came across a poster of current WWE Women's Champion Bayley, which led him to hilariously edit the photo of hers.

Check out CM Punk's Instagram story below:

CM Punk plays a prank on Bayley

CM Punk on Chicago crowd's reaction when returned to WWE

CM Punk has recently shared his honest opinion on returning to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames last November in Chicago.

The company held last Friday's SmackDown at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France and the crowd was so loud that some people got a formal warning. During the Countdown to WWE Backlash France, The Best in the World claimed that the crowd of Chicago was the loudest and that fans were extremely cheerful when he made his return.

He further mentioned how he thought he was having a stroke as the crowd was way too loud and excited to see him.

"Selfishly, I have to say that Chicago is always the loudest place, but that goes back to me being a little kid and being fortunate enough to see hockey games in the old Chicago Stadium before they blew that up and turned it into a parking lot. Allstate Arena, when I came back at Survivor Series, I couldn't hear Living Color. I couldn't hear anything. It was white noise. I thought I was having a stroke. Turns out, I wasn't. It was just a really, really loud crowd that was happy to see me," he said.

Tonight's RAW is set to take place in Hartford, Connecticut which is near to WWE's HQ in Stamford. In one of his latest updates on Instagram, Punk revealed that he is still stuck in the building and might make an appearance on the red brand.

The former WWE Champion has been feuding with Drew McIntyre for the last few months. McIntyre is set to face Finn Balor in a King of the Ring qualifier match tonight on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Punk shows up during the bout.